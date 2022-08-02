Joey King Talks About Working On Dystopian Fantasy ‘Uglies’ For Netflix: “A Dream Realized”

Deadline caught up with actress Joey King at the premiere of the David Leitch’s new action-thriller Bullet Train.

When asked about working on Netflix’s Uglies on the red carpet, King stated, “It was very exciting for me. The Uglies books meant a lot to me as a kid.” She continues, “Being able to make that and be the lead of those movies and also have so much fun while doing it–what a dream realized! I was 11-years-old when I feel in love with the books.”

Uglies is based dystopian book trilogy written by Scott Westerfield set in a world in which a compulsory operation at 16 wipes out physical differences and makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty. Sources say King long has been a fan of the series and brought the series to Netflix –called them, got them to read the script and the book, and then King got Netflix to option it. The film will be directed by McG. Jamie King and Westerfield will join Joey King as executives producers. No information on a release date for Uglies is available currently.

Bullet Train is set to debut in theaters this Friday August 5.