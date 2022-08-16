British YouTube Star Joe Sugg Launches Entertainment Production Company Backed By BBC Studios

British YouTube star Joe Sugg is launching a production company backed by BBC Studios to develop entertainment and factual entertainment formats.

Final Straw Productions will make shows for people of all ages and has already struck a develop, production and distribution deal with the BBC’s commercial arm, which has worked with Sugg in the past. As part of the deal, Sugg will be joined by BBC Studios’ Top Gear and Celebrity Big Painting Challenge exec Sacha Grimsditch, who becomes Development Executive and will help Sugg set up the firm.

Sugg already runs a talent agency, Margravine Talent Agency.

He is a British YouTube sensation, with 7.5M followers and a major presence on Instagram and TikTok. In 2018, he achieved mainstream status by coming second in BBC One entertainment format Strictly Come Dancing, watched by millions of viewers each week. He has also written a graphic novel series and recently moved into acting, starring in BBC One’s The Syndicate from Kay Mellor.

BBC Studios TalentWorks Head Helen O’Donnell called him a “fantastic creator who entertains and delights audiences across a range of platforms.”

Sugg added: “My head has always been so full of ideas, so to be able to have the opportunity to build a great team who can help bring these ideas to life with the backing of BBC Studios and its guidance and expertise is fantastic.”