Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson & Edie Falco On ‘Bupkis’ Peacock Comedy Series In Acting Return

In a return to acting — and television — Oscar winner Joe Pesci will star opposite Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Bupkis, Peacock’s upcoming half-hour live-action comedy that tells a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson‘s life.

The high-profile casting completes Davidson’s on-screen family, with Pesci playing his grandfather and Falco his mother. For Pesci, who is a series regular, this marks only the second TV show; he previously headlined the short-lived 1985 ABC detective comedy-drama Half Nelson.

Pesci, who has earned three Oscar nominations for his dramatic roles in Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, Goodfellas, for which he won, and The Irishman, is also known for his comedic performances in such classics as Home Alone and My Cousin Vinny.

Bringing Pesci back to the screen is a major coup for Davidson, who is co-writing and executive produces Bupkis in addition to starring. In 1999, Pesci announced that he would largely retire from acting and has had only three on-screen roles since then, most recently in the 2019 The Irishman.

Bupkis, which Davidson is co-writing with his longtime friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller, will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and original worldview for which Davidson is known.

The show, which has been compared to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, is expected to reflect Davidson’s real-life persona with unapologetically R-rated storytelling.

Bupkis is executive produced by Davidson, Sirus, and Miller, who serves as showrunner, as well as Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video, which is producing with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where the company is under a deal. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce.

Jai Stefan, Pesci’s long time producing partner handled the deal with Pesci’s long time manager Melissa Prophet. The actor is also repped by Marc H. Simon of Fox Rothschild.