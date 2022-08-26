Joe Biden Drives His “Old Corvette” For Appearance On ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

President Joe Biden trekked to Beltsville, MD, this afternoon to tape an appearance with Jay Leno and his show Jay Leno’s Garage.

Biden told reporters afterward, “It was really good. It was even more fun driving my old Corvette.”

Biden went to the James J. Rowley Training Center, a Secret Service facility.

The president said that they also talked “about how electric cars are going to change the nature of our environment.”

He also said that he got to drive he Ford Lightning. “That was a fast SOB,” Biden said.

Biden has previously appeared on the show. In 2016, he and Colin Powell raced each other in their Corvettes. “I always loved to drive,” Biden said on the episode. “I shouldn’t say it on television, but I like speed.” He said that he had “buried” his Corvette once, reaching a speed of 160 mph.

Leno backed Biden in 2020 and headlined fundraisers for his presidential campaign. At one, he compared Biden’s speech after his victory in the South Carolina primary to George Bailey, Jimmy Stewart’s character in It’s a Wonderful Life. Leno said that it was like “when the whole town realizes that a truly decent man he is. If they ever remake that movie, I think we all know who’s going to play Mr. Potter.”

Biden also made appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno when Leno hosted the show. Jay Leno’s Garage has appeared on CNBC since 2015.