Jodie Comer, Austin Butler & Tom Hardy To Lead Ensemble For Jeff Nichols’ ‘The Bikeriders’ At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Mud director Jeff Nichols’ next project looks to be coming together with quite the A-list cast as Deadline is hearing Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy are set to lead the ensemble of The Bikeriders for New Regency. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

Nichols has been putting the project together since the spring, when he brought the script to the market and began meeting with talent. Nichols’ scripts always have drawn big talent, going back to films like Take Shelter and Mud, and it wasn’t long before big names began reaching out to discuss his new project. New Regency came on in May as Nichols was meeting with a number of actors for numerous roles, and deals began firming up during the past few weeks to get this film in position to shoot in October.

Comer has had herself quite the year, having most recently appeared in National Theatre Live’s play Prima Facie, which has become the highest-grossing show in the UK since the pandemic began and is headed to Broadway next year. She also earned another Emmy nomination for her star-making turn on Killing Eve. The role already has won her an Emmy, and the series wrapped its final season in the spring. She also won a BAFTA for her role in Help.

Butler is coming off his star-making role as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Elvis, which already has grossed more than $230 million globally and put him in the early mix for awards consideration. He landed the coveted role of Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part 2 and is shooting the sequel now. He also has the Band of Brothers sequel Masters of the Air coming out on Apple next year.

The Oscar-nominated Hardy most recently starred in the box office hit Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film became one of the first big hits in the post-pandemic era, bringing more than $500 million at the global box office. The next installment already is in development, with Hardy set to return as the title Marvel character.

