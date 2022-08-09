Jill Biden To Appear In National Geographic’s ‘America’s National Parks’ Docuseries

National Geographic has added a special guest to its upcoming five-part docuseries America’s National Parks – first lady Jill Biden.

She will start off each night of the series, narrated by Garth Brooks, with a special message about how each national park – Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands, Hawai’i Volcanoes – connects people to a piece of the American story. Then, on closing night, she will give a message that highlights the wondrous parks and animals showcased throughout the series.

“America’s national parks are full of unrivaled natural beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife” said Biden as part of her introduction. “Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are and where we came from. With at least one national park in every state, all Americans can enjoy them. Some are close to home, [and] others require a little more planning and travel, but however far you choose to go, national parks connect us to the wonder and renewal of nature, helping us discover more about our country and ourselves. America’s national parks belong to all of us, so I encourage everyone to go out and enjoy them.”

Additionally, in participation with the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative, Nat Geo will premiere a PSA throughout the five-night event in which Biden shows appreciation for our military community and reminds current service members and their families, veterans and Gold Star families of their free entry into all national parks across the country.

National Geographic’s SVP of Development and Production Janet Han Vissering said, “As a champion of our beloved national parks and longstanding advocate for our military community, we are thrilled Dr. Biden joined forces with National Geographic to encourage all Americans to explore the numerous beautiful national parks across the country.”

America’s National Parks, part of Nat Geo’s National Parks Week event, will take viewers on a venture across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of the United States.

The series is set to premiere on August 29 at 9/8c over five consecutive nights on National Geographic.

America’s National Parks is produced by Wildstar Films for National Geographic. Garth Brooks is executive producer and narrator. For Wildstar, executive producers are Anwar Mamon and Dan Rees; series producers are Myles Connolly and Ben Wallis. For National Geographic, Drew Jones is executive producer.