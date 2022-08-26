‘Pride’ & ‘Back’ Actress Jessica Gunning Cast Opposite Richard Gadd In Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s British drama series Baby Reindeer has gone into production this week, and Deadline can reveal Jessica Gunning (Back, Pride) has landed a lead role opposite show creator Richard Gadd.

Gunning will play Martha, the female stalker at the center of Gadd’s story, which began life as a one-man stage play at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and explores how the warped relationship impacted him and ultimately forced him top face a dark buried trauma. The play won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement at an Affiliate Theatre.

Gunning is known for roles in Channel 4 comedy Back, Matthew Warchus picture Pride and more recently Jessica Swale’s Gemma Arterton-starring Summerland.

The End of the F*cking World producer Clerkenwell Films is making Baby Reindeer, which Netflix UK VP of Original Series Anne Mensah yesterday at the Edinburgh TV Festival revealed had gone into production.

Weronika Tofilska is the director with Gadd the writer and also an executive producer alongside Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald, Matt Jarvis. Matthew Mulot is producer.

The show was first announced as part of a seven-strong scripted slate in December 2020.

Creator Gadd, who was an Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner 2016, has written episodes for Sex Education.

Gunning is repped by Jonny Brook at Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.