Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ After 10 Seasons

Another big change in the Dick Wolf-verse: Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, is leaving NBC’s Chicago P.D.

Soffer, a member of the original cast, is expected to leave the police drama sometime in the fall.

Chicago P.D. first debuted in 2014. It’s about to start its 10th season next month.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” he said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Giddish is the second actor to leave a Wolf drama in the last week. On Aug. 24, it was revealed that Kelli Giddish would be departing Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons. She plays Detective Amanda Rollins.

Soffer has a big fan base, thanks to the Chicago franchise and his time working on As the World Turns from 2004 to 2010.

Variety was first to report the news of Soffer’s departure.