From Marvel Superhero To Jennifer Lopez’s Adversary, Simu Liu Lands First Villain Role In Netflix’s ‘Atlas’; Sterling K. Brown Also Joins Cast

EXCLUSIVE: After establishing himself as one of the key pillars of the next phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Simu Liu is ready to show some edginess. Sources tell Deadline that he is set to play the antagonist in Netflix’s Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez. Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola have also landed key roles in the pic, which is being directed by Brad Peyton. Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based off Leo Sardarian’s original screenplay.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are producing for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina joining through Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter have also recently joined as producers via their Berlanti/Schechter Films. Mike McGrath will exec produce, with Courtney Baxter and Matt Schwartz co-producing.

The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most — another AI.

Liu delivered the goods in last summer’s Marvel pic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which had one of the biggest openings following the pandemic reset. It would go on to be a huge hit, grossing $432 million at the global box office and solidifying Liu as a future building block of the MCU. This latest edgy villain role is just part of how Liu has diversified his future slate with different roles in various genres. Next summer he gets to show off his comedic skills in the Barbie pic at Warner Bros that also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. He also has the romantic drama One True Loves and Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg. He is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

As for Brown, following his NBC drama This Is Us wrapping up this past May he is looking to bolster his film slate. Next up is the Focus drama Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, which opens Labor Day weekend. He also has multiple projects at amazon and the sci-fi pic Biosphere. He is currently in production on the Hulu limited series Washington Black , which is he is also producing via his production company Indian Meadows Productions. He is repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment and attorney Gregory Slewett at Ziffren Brittenham.

Popoola was most recently seen in The Great on Hulu. He is repped by Independent Talent Group, APA and Grandview.