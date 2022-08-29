Jennifer Connelly To Star Alongside Joel Edgerton In Apple Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’

Jennifer Connelly is swapping Maverick for mind-bending realities after landing a starring role in Apple series Dark Matter.

Connelly, fresh from starring in Top Gun: Maverick, will star alongside Joel Edgerton in the upcoming nine-part sci-fi series.

The series follows Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who, while walking home on the streets of Chicago one night, is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Connelly plays Daniela, Dessen’s wife.

It is her latest TV role after starring in TNT’s Snowpiercer, which is ending after four seasons.

Dark Matter is based on the novel by Blake Crouch, who is writing and showrunning the series. He will exec produce alongside Edgerton, Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Jakob Verbruggen (Invasion) will direct the first three episodes.

It is Apple’s latest sci-fi series, joining a slate that includes Invasion, For All Mankind and Foundation.

Connelly is repped by CAA.