Jeffrey Toobin Exits CNN After 20 Years As Legal Analyst; 2020 Exposing Scandal Tainted Emmy Winner

After over two decades on CNN and an exposing 2020 digital scandal Jeffrey Toobin is leaving CNN.

The cable newswer’slong term chief legal analyst reveled his resignation today in a letter to colleagues and a tweet:

https://twitter.com/JeffreyToobin/status/1558176450087362562

The announcement comes just over a year after a shamed Toobin returned to CNN following eight months off air due to the writer being seen masturbating in an online New Yorker staff meeting. The venerated magazine fired long time contributor and Emmy winner Toobin in November 2020. The then Jeff Zucker-run CNN did suspend or pink slip Toobin at the time, but officially merely agreed to his request for some time off.

When Toobin slipped back on CNN in June 2021 he called his action “deeply moronic and indefensible,” and that “I didn’t think I was on the call. I didn’t think other people could see me.”

While the True Crimes and Misdemeanors, the Investigation of Donald Trump author was contrite when he started appearing back on TV, it was clear that a number of on-air talent and executives were uncomfortable with his presence on the channel. Though Toobin supplied commentary just a few days ago on Anderson Cooper’s show, his time at CNN was already looking limited with the new regime of former Late Show producer Chris Licht, sources tell me.

“We are grateful for Jeffrey’s contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” bloodlessly said the Warner Bros Discovery-owned CNN after Toobin made his departure public

Expectations had been that Toobin would not see his current contract CNN renewed. Today, he jumped instead of waiting to be pushed.

Having scored an Emmy in 2000 for his coverage of the very public custody battle over young Elián González, Toobin also saw two of his bestselling books adapted as a part of FX’s acclaimed American Crime Story franchise.