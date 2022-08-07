Jeff Goldblum Shares His Hopes For Season 3 Of ‘The World According To Jeff Goldblum’ – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Jeff Goldblum is the executive producer and host of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic and Disney+. He joined Deadline for its Contenders Television: The Nominees panel and talked about how each season is mapped out — and he also teases what he hopes to see in a possible Season 3.

Goldblum explained that the show is a “very collaborative” effort on the ideas that are “batted around” by NatGeo executives, his producing partner and the crew making the show. He said that ahead of Season 2 he was given a list of ideas and advised to “start riffing on any associations, histories or curiosities about any of these things.”

“We had this approach that allowed me and kind of embraced the idea and encouraged me to be my authentic self, not pretend to know more than I do, and just have an encounter with people,” he told moderator Anthony D’Alessandro.

Although a third season has not been officially announced, Goldblum expressed what he is hoping to see in the next installment of the documentary series, which is Emmy-nominated for the Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special category.

“I hope there’s a Season 3 or some kind of continuation of what we’re already doing,” Goldblum said. “Music is of robust interest to me. As a matter of fact, it occurs to me now, but before I left to do this [new project], I was in the studio again with my band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and we recorded some things that gave me a big thrill. Maybe if we’re basing more material in this series on stuff that thrills me and makes me curious and about which I can learn, and I’m eager to learn more, that could be something some aspect of it.”

