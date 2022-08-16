Jay Baruchel Inks First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Jay Baruchel, host of hit show LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, from Boat Rocker’s Insight Productions, is expanding his relationship with the entertainment company. The actor, writer, producer and director has closed a first-look deal with Boat Rocker to develop and produce original television, film and digital projects for the company.

“Proudly wearing the Canadian maple leaf tattooed over his heart, Jay Baruchel is a national treasure. Jay has brought his unique talent, charm and humour to a multitude of rewatchable films and series, whether it be as actor, writer, producer or host,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. “Everyone at Boat Rocker is excited to be working with Jay to help him bring his ideas and stories to global audiences.”

Baruchel starred as Josh Greenberg on all three seasons of Simon Rich-created Man Seeking Woman on FXX. He is also known for voicing Hiccup in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, co-writing and starring in the Goon movie franchise, and his roles in blockbuster feature comedies Tropic Thunder, Knocked Up, and This is the End. Baruchel recently hosted the hit series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada from Boat Rocker’s Insight Productions for Amazon Prime Video. He will also be a series regular in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s upcoming untitled spy adventure series for Netflix.

“I loved working with the Boat Rocker and Insight Productions family on LOL: Last One Laughing Canada and have been and continue to be a big fan of what they’re doing and the projects they are developing,” said Baruchel. “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership or more honoured to be working with Boat Rocker in finding wonderful Canadian stories to entertain the world with. Stay tuned!!”

Baruchel joins other first-look deals recently struck by Boat Rocker, including Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s Maroon Visions, Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures, and Shamier Anderson and Stephan James’ Bay Mills Studios.

Boat Rocker is behind productions including Amber Brown for Apple TV+, the upcoming Slip for The Roku Channel, and Orphan Black: Echoes for AMC.

Baruchel is repped by CAA, Thruline Entertainment, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.