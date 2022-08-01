Jason Mitchell & Bartosz Bielenia Join Jacek Braciak For Polish Historical Actioner ‘Scarborn’ As Filming Wraps; K5 Int’l Boards Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Mitchell (Mudbound) and Bartosz Bielenia (Corpus Christi) have joined Jacek Braciak (Leave No Traces) for historical action title Scarborn, based on the story of Polish general and revolutionary war hero Tadeusz Kościuszko who is best known for fighting at George Washington’s side in the American War of Independence.

The project, which is the directed by Pawel Maślona and has just wrapped its shoot, also stars Robert Wieckiewicz (In Darkness) and Agnieszka Grochowska (Leave No Traces). Daniel Baur’s K5 International has boarded worldwide sales on the project.

Scarborn, which is written by Michał A. Zieliński, sees Kościuszko (Braciak) and his African American friend and former slave Domingo (Mitchell) return to Poland to organize an uprising and fight against the Russian invasion by mobilizing the Polish nobility and peasants. They are followed by a ruthless Russian captain, Dunin (Wieckiewicz) who wants to capture the general at any cost before he triggers a national rebellion.

Meanwhile, young peasant Ignac (Bielenia), a nobleman’s illegitimate son that has been included in his recently deceased father’s will, is on the run from his half-brother who is determined to prevent the execution of the will. When Ignac steals the document to prove his title in court, he meets Domingo and forges a strong bond and, in turn, the fate of the uprising lies in the hands of Ignac when he has to choose to follow his dream of nobility or fight alongside Kościusko.

The project is produced by Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham of Aurum Film and is the company’s first feature film co-production with streaming platform Viaplay in Poland. K5 International CEO Baur also produces the production, which was co-financed by the Polish Film Institute.

“Scarborn is a saber-rattling, thrilling, action-paced modern and universal emotional story about people who overcome prejudice and differences in the name of freedom and equality,” said Bodzak.

Hickinbotham added: “As a female producer, I’m having a lot of fun making so-called men’s cinema. Scarbornis truly macho, rough and over the edge. Still, without a doubt, it proves that women have their place in cinematography. It’s my next project directed at an international audience and another one where men’s cinema is also created by women.”

Baur said: ““We are excited that Leszek and Aneta from Aurum Film, one of the key production houses from Poland that had already made an impression with Oscar-nominated Corpus Christiand Venice Competition title Leave No Traces, have invited us to participate in this project. Given the ongoing terrible war in Ukraine, Scarborn is a timely and motivational reminder of how critical it is to stand up and fight for freedom.”

Scarborn is set for a 2023 release.