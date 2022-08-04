Jason Katims Inks Development Deal With Imagine Television

Imagine Television has closed a multi-project deal for scripted television with Emmy-winning TV writer-producer Jason Katims and his True Jack Productions banner. This marks a reunion as Katims and Imagine who previously collaborated on Friday Night Lights, on which Katims was executive producer and showrunner, and on Parenthood, which Katims developed, executive produced and showran.

Katims, who is coming off an overall deal at Apple, has three projects already in the works at Imagine Television; no details about them have been provided.

“Jason Katims is behind some of the best television series of our time. His ability to tap into the American zeitgeist and create characters that touch our hearts and souls is unparalleled.” said Kristen Zolner, Head of Imagine Television. “We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Jason and excited for what’s to come.”

Katims’ latest series, Dear Edward starring FNL‘s Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, recently wrapped production in New York. It is for Apple TV+ and was developed under Katims’ overall deal there. He most recently served as creator, executive producer and showrunner of the Prime Video series As We See It, which stemmed from Katims’ previous overall deal at Universal Television.

In addition to his work on Friday Night Lights, which earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series, a Peabody Award, and Humanitas Prize, and on Parenthood, Katims’ previous series credits include Away on Netflix, Almost Family on Fox, Rise on NBC, The Path on Hulu, Pure Genius on CBS, and About a Boy on NBC.

“I am thrilled to reunite with Imagine, who have been my partners on two of the best creative experiences of my career,” said Katims.

He is repped by CAA and attorney Ira Schreck.