Jamie Foxx Does Spot-On Voice Imitation Of Former President Donald Trump – Listen

Close your eyes and you can almost imagine the visual of former President Donald Trump praising Death Row Records. That’s how good Jamie Foxx’s imitation of Trump is in a clip that’s virally circulating.

Foxx was on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his new Netflix vampire film, Day Shift, which unites him with Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare. During is appearance, he broke out his take on Trump.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides,” the two-time Oscar winner said, perfectly capturing Trump’s distinctive voice. “I know Harry-O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out.”

The bit was a reference to Trump commuting the prison sentence of Michael “Harry-O” Harris, cofounder of Death Row Records, the leading gangsta rap label of the 1990s. Snoop Dogg was influential in the lobbying for the release.