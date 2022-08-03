Screen Gems Acquires ‘Cosmetic’ Pitch; R.H. Norman & Micheline Pitt To Write/Direct, Based On Body Horror Idea By James Wan & Ingrid Bisu

EXCLUSIVE: In competition, Screen Gems has acquired Atomic Monster’s body horror film pitch Cosmetic, based on an original idea from James Wan and Ingrid Bisu. The script will be written by R. H. Norman & Micheline Pitt, who are also attached to direct.

Ingrid Bisu Michiline and Chip; GI

Wan and Michael Clear are producing for Atomic Monster with Bisu and Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott executive producing.

Cosmetic is set in the beauty industry, colliding the worlds of glamour and body horror in a supernatural tale of one girl’s deadly pursuit of perfection. Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar are overseeing the project for Screen Gems.

Norman & Pitt are a married writing-directing team. Pitt is a writer, director, designer, artist, animator, and advocate who is the founder and creative director of two multimillion dollar fashion companies and also an advocate for sexual assault survivors as a member of RAINN’s National Leadership Council. She teamed with Norman to write and direct Grummy, a dark fairy tale based on her own childhood assault survival story. Norman directed the short films Gusano and Afghanistan War short, Hajji.

Wan’s Atomic Monster has generated hit genre that includes the Annabelle franchise, Lights Out, The Nun, The Curse of La Llorona, Mortal Kombat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Malignant. Upcoming are M3GAN, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot.

Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan; Norman & Pitt are repped by Verve and attorney Jamie Feldman.