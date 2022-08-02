Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Movie A Go At Prime Video As Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen Among Those Joining Cast

Prime Video’s new reimagining of the 1989 classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal is gearing up as it has set Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery to join the cast. Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry. Joel Silver is producing for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers.

“Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

The new take follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.

“I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role,” said director Doug Liman.

The Amazon Original Movie is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at release.

“The original Road House has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one,” said producer Joel Silver.

Gyllenhaal can next be seen in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming film The Interpreter. Gyllenhaal’s work as a producer is equally noteworthy and his production company Nine Stories has established itself as a force, most recently producing Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty also starring Gyllenhaal, which was Netflix’s #1 film for over three weeks.

Liman is a film and television director and producer, best known for directing beloved and critically acclaimed films such as Swingers, The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, American Made, and Live Die Repeat (Edge Of Tomorrow).

Silver is returning to the beloved classic after serving as the producer on the original 1989 film. Silver has also produced or executive produced over 100 films and television shows including The Book of Eli, The Nice Guys, the Sherlock Holmes films, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, the Lethal Weapon films, the first three Matrix films, Swordfish, Demolition Man, Predator and Predator 2, Die Hard and Die Hard 2, Speed Racer, V for Vendetta, House of Wax, RocknRolla, Project X, Brewster’s Millions and 48 Hrs. He also executive produced the original Veronica Mars series.

Gyllenhaal is represented by WME and Liman is represented by CAA.