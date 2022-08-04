Jaime Pressly Joins ‘Welcome To Flatch’ As Series Regular For Season 2 Of Fox Comedy

Emmy winner Jaime Pressly (Mom) has joined the cast of Fox’s comedy series Welcome To Flatch as a series regular for its upcoming second season. She will play a new character named Barb Flatch.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Pressly’s casting stems from the Season 2 pitch by showrunner Jenny Bicks for a major new character to be played by a big-name talent who would join Welcome To Flatch‘s established star, Seann William Scott, as well as the series’ up-and-coming cast. That pitch, along with a restructuring of lead studio Lionsgate TV’s original deal for the show, clinched Welcome To Flatch a Season 2 renewal despite modest linear ratings.

Barb Flatch (Pressly) grew up a Flatch, in Flatch. She has returned to her hometown after a bad divorce to start a new chapter as the town’s realtor. She believes in second chances and wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time.

Written and executive-produced by Bicks and directed and executive-produced by Paul Feig, who also wrote two episodes of season one, Welcome To Flatch is inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, This Country. When a documentary crew set out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumbled upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

In addition to Scott, the series stars newcomer Holmes, Sam Straley, Aya Cash, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith. Season 2 premieres Sept. 29.

Welcome To Flatch is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment. It is executive produced by Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

Pressly recently starred as Jill Kendall opposite Allison Janney on the long-running CBS comedy series Mom, a role that earned her a Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series Emmy nomination. She is also known for for her Emmy-winning role as Joy Turner on NBC’s My Name Is Earl. Pressly is repped by Gersh Agency, Artists First, David B. Feldman, Esq. at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson