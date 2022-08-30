Jacqueline Lyanga Appointed U.S. Delegate For Berlin Film Festival As Event Expands International Network

The Berlin Film Festival said Tuesday that it has appointed Los Angeles-based industry expert Jacqueline Lyanga as a U.S. delegate as it expands its international network and seeks to consolidate contacts with the American film industry and filmmakers.

Lyanga will assist in scouting films and also prepare the Berlinale’s U.S. West Coast screening tours. She will work closely with Ryan Werner, who has been active as a U.S. delegate for the festival since 2019.

“We are happy and proud to have Jacqueline Lyanga on our team, and looking forward to working alongside her,” said Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian. “I have known her for many years and admire her taste, energy and personality. Along with Ryan Werner, I am sure she will do a terrific job strengthening our ties with the U.S. film industry.”

Lyanga founded Global Cinematheque in 2020, a U.S.-based organization to promote international cinema and talent.

Most recently, she was the Head of DEI for IMDb, where her role included developing inclusive infrastructure and creative content for IMDb and IMDbPro customers globally.

Prior to joining IMDb, Lyanga was the artistic director of Film Independent in Los Angeles, and from 2010-2018 the director of AFI Fest, the American Film Institute’s annual international film festival in Los Angeles.

At AFI Fest she launched a tech and XR showcase, youth cinema programs, New Auteur and Masters sections, and a global Guest Artist Director program.

Lyanga has been appointed to the rank of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et Lettres by the French government for her promotion of French film and culture in the U.S. She has also been awarded the Order of the Crown from the Kingdom of Belgium.