Jaclyn Smith Signs With BRS/Gage Talent Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Jaclyn Smith has signed with BRS/Gage Talent Agency for theatrical representation.

Best known for her starring role as Kelly Garrett on all five seasons of Charlie’s Angels, Smith’s other series credits include McCloud, The Rookies and Switch. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for the title role as first lady in TV movie Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and also starred in miniseries Rage of Angels, Rage of Angels: The Story Continues, George Washington, The Bourne Identity and Family Album, as well as the title character in Florence Nightingale.

Smith also starred in the CBS drama The District, recurred on Faith and Hope and starred in Hallmark’s production of Ordinary Miracles, among dozens of other film and TV credits. She served as celebrity host of Bravo’s competition series Shear Genius for its first two seasons. Smith most recently guest-starred on CW’s All American.

Smith is managed by JDS.