Jack Quaid To Star In Scripted Podcast Series ‘Grim Death & Bill The Electrocuted Criminal’

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Quaid is moving into scripted podcasts.

The Boys star is leading the lineup of Echoverse’s Grim Death & Bill The Electrocuted Criminal series, which comes from Hellboy’s Mike Mignola and author Thomas Sniegoski.

Mignola and Sniegoski are adapting their novel into an audio drama series.

Quaid will star as Bentley Hawthorne, aka Grim Death, who works in the service of Death, avenging the wrongful deaths of those in need of justice. Helping him are an acerbic raven named Roderick, his wry and long-suffering butler Pym, headstrong and intelligent investigative journalist Gwendolyn, and the subject of the first season’s investigation, Bill, a strong but gentle man who has been wrongfully convicted of the murder of his trapeze-artist girlfriend Tianna.

Quaid plays Hughie Campbell in the Amazon superhero series The Boys, which is heading into production on its fourth season. He also recently starred in the latest Scream film and voices a character in Paramount+’s animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. He also recently wrapped Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and will voice the upcoming animated series My Adventures with Superman.

Mignola, Sniegoski, Quaid and Peter J Donaldson will exec produce the series, which is produced by Wolf At The Door, which recently worked on recent Spotify series Batman Unburied.

It is Echoverse’s latest scripted series following The Lesser Dead starring Minnie Driver and Jack Kilmer. The company was launched by Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries, and is run by former Syfy executive Mark Stern.

“Mike and Tom have turned their quirky and imaginative novel into a superlative audio drama that we’re excited to put into production. I can’t think of a better actor to take on the role of Bentley than Jack Quaid,” said Stern.

Quaid is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, Sloane & Offer, and Viewpoint.