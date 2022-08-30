‘Love Island’ Creator ITV Studios Ties With Jake Vision In Polish Formats Deal

ITV Studios has struck an exclusive formats deal with longstanding Polish production partner Jake Vision. The agreements sees the latter take exclusive production rights to all non-scripted ITV Studios formats commissioned in the Eastern European country going forwards.

The pair already has an existing relationship, with Jake Vision producing the Polish version of Love Island, Hell’s Kitchen and Four Weddings. In most territories, ITV Studios has its own production assets but has taken the partnership route in Poland.

Arjan Pomper, Managing Director of Global Entertainment for ITV Studios said: “We are delighted that we have aligned with Jake Vision as our strategic production partner in Poland. The agreement forges international IP with outstanding local production capabilities, at a time when the demand for non-scripted productions in the territory is growing. We look forward to collaborating to deliver compelling content across all genres and for all platforms and broadcasters.”

ITV Studios said it would continue to work directly with local platforms and broadcasters following the deal.

The deal was negotiated by ITV Studios exec Pascal Dalton and Huub van Reede, who runs Jake Vision alongside former Big Brother Poland director Beerend Jan Kepinski

Jake Vision is a Polish indie that has created the Polish versions of formats such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Bake Off, Ninja Warrior, Top Chef and The Mole. It also makes the local version of The Office and local series such as Tajemnica Zawodowa and Emigracja. In 2019, it bought a majority stake in another Polish firm, DGA Studio, to create Jake Vision DGA Studio.