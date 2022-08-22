ITV Greenlights Adaptation Of Israeli Comedy-Drama ‘Significant Other’ With Katherine Parkinson & Youssef Kerkour On Major Comedy Slate

ITV has greenlit an adaptation of Israeli comedy-drama Significant Other with Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour leading, along with a feature-length Plebs, an AI impressionist show and a number of other comedies.

Significant Other will be one of the flagship shows for new streamer ITVX, along with the likes of Cary Grant Biopic Archie, Helena Bonham Carter-starring Nolly and Bad Wolf’s The Winter King.

Adapted from Yes Studios’ hit, the show follows two lonely neighbours who embark on a hesitant, obstacle-filled relationship after drastic life events bring them together. Parkinson recently starred in the BBC’s Here We Go and Kerkour is best known for appearing as a Syrian refugee in Channel 4 heartfelt comedy Home.

The adaptation is being produced by It’s a Sin exec Nicola Shindler’s ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions, which is also behind Nolly.

Meanwhile, the British commercial broadcaster has ordered a feature length version of Plebs entitled Soldiers of Rome to see out the series after five seasons, which will also premiere on ITVX.

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars will use AI technology to make the UK’s best new impressionists become famous celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Tom Holland and Mark Zuckerberg.

Other shows unveiled on the slate include Count Abdulla from Fudge Park, about a mid-twenties British-Pakistani Muslim doctor stuck in an identity crisis, Ruby Speaking from comedian Jayde Adams inspired by Adams’ years working in a call center and The Family Pile, the latest comedy from Derry Girls producer Hat Trick Productions, which will explore four sisters who have lost their parents and are packing up the family home to sell.

“The arrival of ITVX gives us more opportunities to commission a broad range of comedies and a dedicated place for the genre to call home,” said ITV Head of Comedy Nana Hughes.

“We want a huge cross section of contemporary, diverse and inclusive comedy. We want to take risks but most importantly we want our audiences to find shows that reflect them and make them laugh.”