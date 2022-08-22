You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Israeli Series ‘Embezzlement’ Sells To Topic For U.S. & Canada Streaming

Embezzlement
Embezzlement Ohad Romano

EXCLUSIVE: Boutique North American streamer Topic has struck its first ever deal with Israeli powerhouse Yes TV for true crime series Embezzlement.

First Look Media Entertainment-owned Topic will take exclusive U.S. and Canada streaming rights from early next year for the Yotam Guendelman and Shira Porat show, which is based on the true-crime story of Eti Alon, an employee at a family-owned bank who embezzled its clients’ entire savings and capital, triggering the bank’s downfall.

Dana Ivgy scooped Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Israeli Academy TV Awards for her Embezzlement performance and the show was also selected in the Official Competition at the Berlin TV Series Festival.

Embezzlement is a great addition to Topic’s elevated crime and suspense catalogue, curated from around the world,” said Topic General Manager Ryan Chanatry. “Based on a breathtaking true crime story, this series is made all the more enthralling through such award-winning performances.”

Topic has been acquisitive of late, picking up a quartet of thrillers from Newen Connect last month.

Speaking to Deadline late last year, Chanatry set out a path to growth and revealed the boutique streamer was narrowing focus to “elevated true crime and suspense.”

Embezzlement is produced by MoviePlus Productions and Yes TV and the deal was negotiated by Jennifer Liang, Vice President Programming Strategy, Acquisitions & Sales at Topic, and Sharon Levi, Managing Director at Yes Studios.

