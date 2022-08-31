‘Ironheart’: Regan Aliyah Joins Cast Of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty) has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart in an undisclosed role, Deadline has learned.

Marvel reps declined to comment.

The six-episode series created by Chinaka Hodge will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé and Zoe Terakes.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity among the production entities. Coogler, Ironheart head writer Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

Aliyah is an actor and rapper who will next appear in Netflix’s XO, Kitty, a spinoff of To All The Boys I Loved Before, as a series regular. Prior to that, she appeared in the TV miniseries Club Mickey Mouse, as well as in various shorts.

She is repped by Karli Doumanis at Brave Artists Management, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and Clear Talent Group.