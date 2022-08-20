Ioane ‘John’ King Dies: Costar Of ‘Spartacus’ TV Series On Starz Was 49

I,oane ‘John’ King, one of the prominent cast members of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died at age 49 of adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread to his pancreas and other organs.

He announced his condition in January. No information on where he died was available.

The New Zealand actor played gladiator “Rhaskos” in the series.

Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in the show, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram.

“On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra. But with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day, offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, ‘Brother!’”