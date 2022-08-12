Broadway’s ‘Into The Woods’ Extension Cast Set: Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus Among Newcomers

The recently extended Broadway production of Into The Woods has announced its new cast for the additional weeks, with Stephanie J. Block taking over from Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife and Block’s real-life husband Sebastian Arcelus signing on as the Baker (from Brian d’Arcy James) beginning Sept. 6.

Miller, Glover Courtesy Production

Also joining Sept. 6 – the show currently is scheduled to continue at the St. James Theatre through Oct. 16 – are Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, and Jim Stanek as the Steward. Montego Glover will share the role of The Witch with the current cast member Patina Miller, and Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry extend as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince and Rapunzel’s Prince, respectively.

Andy Karl will play the role of the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince from September 6 through September 15, as Creel fulfills a prior commitment. Creel returns to the production on September 16.

Currently in the cast are Phillipa Soo (Cinderella), Julia Lester (Little Red Ridinghood) and David Turner (the Steward).

The new additions were announced today by Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters. The acclaimed and popular New York City Center Encores! production transferred to Broadway last month after a successful spring staging at City Center Off Broadway.

Creel, Karl, Henry, Rodriguez Courtesy Production

Other upcoming changes: Beginning on September 27, Ann Harada will reprise her role of Jack’s Mother from the City Center Encores! production. Aymee Garcia will continue as Jack’s Mother through September 25.

When Glover joins the cast, Miller will be The Witch for performances on Fridays through Sundays, and Glover will take over the role Tuesdays through Thursdays.

As previously announced, Bareilles, d’Arcy James, and Soo continue through Sept. 4.