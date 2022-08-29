Innovative Artists Signs ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Jinkx Monsoon And BenDeLaCreme

EXCLUSIVE: Innovative Artists has signed drag superstars and collaborators Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme for representation in all areas. The news follows Jinx Monsoon’s RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 7 win.

The duo is best known for their annual international tour, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, as well as their Hulu holiday special The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, both produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents. Additionally, they appeared together in Hulu’s Happiest Season in 2020.

Individually, Jinkx Monsson and BenDeLaCreme are solo artists, writing and touring myriad original theatrical works, recording original music, and appearing in film and TV projects.

Jinkx Monsoon is an accomplished drag performer, actor, singer, stand-up comedian and cabaret star who is best known for winning Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and, most recently, earning the title of “Queen of all Queens” as the first-ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars “All Winners” season.

She has appeared in film and TV projects including Blue Bloods, Steven Universe, AJ and the Queen and Blame the Hero. Her sketch comedy series Sketchy Queens is set to premiere on WOW Presents this fall. Her new EP, The Virgo Odyssey featuring singles “Strange Magic” and “Know-It-All,” is a preview of her forthcoming full-length studio album set for release in 2023.

Jinkx Monsoon is also repped by Producer Entertainment Group.

BenDeLaCreme is a versatile drag performer, character actor, writer, producer and director. She is known for creating genre-blending works that combine her background in performing and visual arts with a love of spectacle, glamor and Saturday morning cartoons.

She gained international stardom after her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 and on All Stars 3, where she garnered more challenge wins than any other competitor in the show’s history, among other series records.

BenDeLaCreme is also repped by BenDeLaCreme LLC and Gus Lanza.