‘Ink Master’ Sets Premiere Date On Paramount+; Joel Madden Joins Series As Host

Ink Master finally has a return date on Paramount+. The hit reality competition series that was canceled in 2020 will be back Sept. 7 on the streamer — and with a new host.

Joel Madden, lead vocalist for the pop/punk band Good Charlotte and co-founder of music companies Veeps and MDDN, will emcee. Former Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and industry veteran Ami James will serve as judges.

Former host Dave Navarro is also returning as the Master of Chaos and will introduce crazy twists and game-changing bombs to the competition.

In the new, 10-episode season, fan-favorite artists will return to compete in the ultimate tattoo competition. The artists will face new challenges seen in the battle to win $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.” The show first launched in 2012 and spawned a number of spinoffs, including Ink Master: Grudge Match.

The show was canceled in 2020 at the Paramount Network because the cabler was looking to refocus its strategy on television movies and mini-series. Last year, Paramount+ decided to bring back the format.

Ink Master is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Palazzola serve as executive producers and Donny Hugo Herran as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.