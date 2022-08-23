Spirit Awards Set 2023 Date, Go Gender-Neutral And Increase Budget Cap

Deadline

Following the lead of several other awards groups, Film Independent is going gender-neutral for its Independent Spirit Awards.

The organization said Tuesday it will switch from the traditionally separated male and female lead and supporting categories for the film and TV Spirits and instead combine them with 10 nominations each in Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance. The same will be true in the TV categories for Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series as well as a newly added award for Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series. Additionally, a third film category is being added, Best Breakthrough Performance, but that one will be limited to five nominees.

The org also has set Saturday, March 4 for its 2023 ceremony which, like last year, again separates it from its previous longtime berth on the day before the Oscars. Instead, next year there will be eight days separating the shows, with the 95th Academy Awards taking place Sunday, March 12. The Indie Spirits will fall smack in the middle of final Oscar voting which begins March 2 and ends March 7, meaning it could still have an impact on voters. This year, the Spirits took place three weeks before the Oscars.

Maggie Gyllenhaal at the 2022 Spirit Awards

Other changes for the Sprits’ 2023 edition include raising the budget cap for eligible films to $30 million, a figure Film Independent claims is due to the rising cost of production. That cap, which sometimes seemed to be subject to interpretation in certain cases, has, at least officially, increased incrementally over the years: in 2006 it was $20 million, and in 2019 it was moved up to $22.5 million. My guess is the org would like a broader mix of potential nominees that might be able to include some of the buzzier awards contenders. The list for last year, when Netflix’s The Lost Daughter won Best Film, actually included far fewer matches with Oscar than in the recent past; none of the five 2021 Best Film nominees made Oscar’s list of 10, a far cry from the previous decade when the Indie Spirits’ Best Film winner matched Oscar’s Best Picture six times.

In addition to the budget cap for regular categories, the John Cassavetes Award has also increased its eligibility budget, doubling from $500,000 to $1million.

Additionally, and in response to the continuing effects of Covid on the industry, the org is again waiving the theatrical-run requirement to broaden the playing field for independent filmmakers to be recognized. The indie sector has been one of the hardest hit in terms of theatrical engagements, so this waiver is simply reflective of that sad reality.

In terms of the gender acting changes, this has been a move already made by other groups including the Gotham Awards, the British Independent Film Awards, the Grammys and the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender. We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female,” Film Independent president Josh Welsh said. “Additionally, it has been a long time since we substantially increased the budget limit for eligibility. This new cap allows us to continue to celebrate the same breadth of work that we have in the past.”

Film nominations for the 2023 Spirit Awards will be announced virtually November 22, with television nominations announced December 13.

SPIRIT AWARDS SUBMISSIONS DEADLINES

Film

Early Deadline is September 6

Regular Deadline is September 20

Final Deadline is October 4

Extended Deadline for Arts Circle and Filmmaker Pro Members is October 7

Television