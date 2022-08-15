‘Tenet’ VFX Firm DNEG Hires Janek Sirrs & Realm Podcast Network Lands Inanna Sarkis Podcast — Global Briefs

Inanna Sarkis Scripted Podcast Series ‘Zaya’ Lands Deal At Realm Podcast Network (EXCLUSIVE)

The Realm Podcast Network has picked up Zaya, a scripted podcast penned and directed by actress Inanna Sarkis. Sarkis also stars in the pod, which tells the story of a Middle Eastern student living in Brooklyn who finds her world shattered when her older brother is violently kidnapped before her eyes. In her quest to bring him home, she discovers there was much more to him than she ever knew. The 6-episode series also stars Suki Waterhouse, Hayley Law, Evan Ross, Samer Salem, Jacob Batalon, Matthew Noszka, Lamorne Morris, Melvyn Gregg, and Dylan Arnold. In a statement, Realm’s Vice President, Mary Assadullahi, said: “Inanna is such a talent. We are thrilled to partner with her for her podcast debut and can’t wait to share it with listeners—this one will have you on the edge of your seat!” The pod will air weekly from Aug 15 on all platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher. UTA helped broker the deal.

VFX Firm DNEG Hires Oscar winner Janek Sirrs As Visual Effects Supervisor

Dune and Tenet VFX firm DNEG has added Oscar and BAFTA-winner Janek Sirrs to its creative leadership team as Visual Effects Supervisor. Sirrs, whose credits include films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire will be based at the company’s Los Angeles studio. In 2000, Sirrs received the Academy Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Special Visual Effects for his work on The Matrix (1999). He has subsequently received two additional Academy Award nominations, for his work on The Avengers and Iron Man 2. In a statement, Namit Malhotra, DNEG Chairman and CEO said he was proud to announce the hiring of Sirrs who he said is an “outstanding creative leader.”