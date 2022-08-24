ICM’s Michael Grinspan Joins UTA As Comedy Touring Agent

EXCLUSIVE: ICM’S Michael Grinspan has joined UTA as an Agent in the Comedy Touring division.

In his new position, Grinspan will focus on live touring, podcasts, comedy specials and branding. He will be based out of UTA’s Los Angeles headquarters, reporting to Partner and Head of Comedy Touring, Nick Nuciforo.

Grinspan spent nearly seven years at ICM, where he built a diverse roster of clients including comedians who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community and other entertainers from underrepresented backgrounds. While at the CAA-acquired agency, he helped found its internal LGBT resources group, InQlusion. Grinspan will bring to UTA such notable clients as Trixie Mattel, Matteo Lane and Bob the Drag Queen, among others.

“Throughout his career, Michael has played a pivotal role in advancing diverse comedic voices,” said Nuciforo. “We are thrilled to welcome him to UTA as we broaden our roster of comedic talent.”

“UTA has its finger firmly on the pulse of the comedy landscape, and it has the most forward-looking comedy roster in the industry,” added Grinspan. “I’m looking forward to working alongside this incredible team to elevate my clients and their fanbases.”

UTA’s Comedy Touring department was the first dedicated international comedy touring division upon its inception and has since remained at the forefront of the comedy landscape. The department represents such acclaimed comedians as Will Ferrell, Chelsea Handler, Sebastian Maniscalco, Sarah Silverman, Seth Meyers, Whitney Cummings, Judd Apatow, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, Jim Jefferies, Samantha Bee, Nate Bargatze, Eric Andre, Bert Kreischer, Nikki Glaser, George Lopez and Impractical Jokers, among others. The division also boasts a comedy podcast touring business, representing top shows including My Favorite Murder, My Dad Wrote a Porno, The Ron Burgundy Podcast and Tiny Meat Gang Live.