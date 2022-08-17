ICM’s Chris von Goetz & James Robins Early, Producer Aaliyah Williams Launch Adventure Media

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners veterans Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early have teamed to launch Adventure Media, an artist-driven management and production company. Aaliyah Williams has joined the company as a founding partner, manager and producer.

Von Goetz, Robins Early and Williams bring different experience to the partnership. Von Goetz is transitioning to management after becoming one of the business’ top TV lit agents during 25-year career at ICM Partners and predecessor BWCS. During his 12-year tenure at ICM, Robins Early worked in feature film in addition to scripted TV, while Williams is a Peabody-nominated TV and film producer who most recently has been under a first-look deat at CBS Studios for her company Just A Rebel. The trio knew each other from ICM where Von Goetz and Robins Early worked and Williams was a client.

Adventure is starting with an extensive roster of talent — including most of Von Goetz’s longtime clients — and multiple client Emmy nominations, including two for Best Series: Abbott Elementary, executive produced and showrun by Adventure-repped Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker through their company Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions; and Better Call Saul, executive produced and directed by Thomas Schnauz, also nominated for episodic writing.

“With the launch of Adventure Media, we are committed to providing a collaborative and creative environment for artists in the constantly evolving entertainment landscape,” von Goetz and Robins Early said. “We look forward to joining forces with Aaliyah who shares our vision for strategic career building and working alongside our clients to achieve their goals.”

In addition to elevating established creators, Adventure will be focused on developing new voices, including those from underrepresented backgrounds.

“Advocacy for exceptional artists, especially women and artists of color, has been the core of my career,” Williams said. “I am tremendously excited to continue my commitment to cultivating opportunities for culturally invigorating talent and making Adventure a home where creativity thrives.”

Along with exec producing and running ABC’s breakout comedy Abbott Elementary, through their Warner Bros. TV overall deal Halpern and Schumaker executive produce the popular HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn, which they co-created, as well as the upcoming spinoff series Noonan’s.

Additional confirmed Adventure clients include: Karin Gist, executive producer and showrunner Hulu’s new Mike Tyson limited series Mike under her overall deal at 20th Television; Casey Johnson and David Windsor, creators, exec producers and showrunners on the new ABC comedy series Not Dead Yet staring Gina Rodriguez through their overall deal at 20th Television; Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, showrunners and exec producers of Prime Video’s upcoming The Boys spinoff series Gen V through their overall deal at Sony Television; Sean Tretta, exec producer and showrunner of Zorro for The CW with Robert Rodriquez through his overall deal at CBS Studios, who is also currently writing La Lallorna 2 for New Line; Chrissy Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein, exec producers of That 90’s Show for Netflix and showrunners of Harley Quinn‘s third season; Petter Skavlan, Oscar-nominated writer-producer of Kon Tiki; Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts, executive producers of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Our Kind of People; Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, creators, exec producers and showrunners of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol; writer Josh A. Cagan (The Duff, Spin) who is under an overall at Disney Branded Television; filmmaker Peter Flinth, coming off this year’s Two Against the Ice on Netflix, Allison Bosma and Jon DeWalt (The Ms. Pat Show), and Tate Hanyok, writer of Hulu’s 2022 film Sex Appeal.

Von Goetz and Robins Early were part of the last group of ICM Partners agents who left on the eve of the agency’s acquisition by CAA.

Canadian born Robins Early started his 12-year tenure at ICM Partners in scripted television, before moving into feature film and eventually serving clients in both mediums. He began his career working in financial tech in New York before graduating from London School of Economics, then moving to Los Angeles in 2009 after being awarded the Roger Silverstone Fellowship for Global Media at USC.

At ICM Partners, Von Goetz was a founding partner and served on the board of directors where he was instrumental in leading the management buyout in 2012. He guided the careers of a slew of creators and showrunners and packaged hit series such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Abbott Elementary.

Williams’ producing credits include Gentefied and Really Love. She has several series in development under the first-look deal at CBS Studios through her company Just A Rebel, along with a slate of features, including The Last Class with Marsai Martin’s Genius Entertainment. A Harvard graduate and a 2023 UCLA School of Law MLS candidate, Williams is an active alum of Film Independent’s Project: Involve, Sundance, and the Ron Brown Scholar Program.