‘The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!’ Set For Hulu From Justin Roiland; Pamela Adlon To Help Voice

EXCLUSIVE: In 2009, Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) pitched an animated comedy to Fox that was a mix of family hijinks and screwball variety acts. The result was The Paloni Family Comedy Show, an off-the-rails pilot presentation that failed to make the cut for Fox’s Animation Domination. A show ahead of its time, perhaps?

Looks like the time is now: On Oct. 17, Hulu will air The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, which follows Leroy, Reggie, and Cheruce Paloni as they host a Halloween Special full of spooky shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators.

Roiland voices Leroy, the oldest sibling in the family who is an optimistic, hard working guy who’s dream is to make and host his own variety show. Zach Hadel (Smiling Friends) plays Reggie, the short-fused, fast talking little brother of Leroy who has a tendency to let his temper get in the way of doing his job as a host.

Pamela Adlon (Better Things) is Cheruce, the alienated middle child who has her own ideas for how the special should have gone. She’s bitter and holds a grudge against her brothers for not embracing her ideas. Rounding out the main cast are Vatche Panos, who voices Little Long Legs; and Kari Wahlgren, who plays Aunt Stephanie, the Paloni’s selfish and gullible aunt who feels that motherhood has robbed her of her best years.

The storyline is similar to what Roiland created with The Paloni Family Comedy Show, which featured Leroy, Grandpa Jo and Leroy’s young brother Marty hosting a variety show from their living room. Check out some scenes from the original presentation below and pay special heed to the clan’s oddly-shaped teeth and useless comedy button. There’s also a glimpse of a creature named “Mustard Girl.” Spinoff potential!

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! is executive produced by Roiland and Ben Bayouth. It comes from 20th Television Animation.