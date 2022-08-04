Hulu Gives Series Order To ‘The Other Black Girl’ From Onyx Collective

Hulu has given a series order to The Other Black Girl, an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel of the same name.

The series will be executive produced by Tara Duncan, the former Netflix exec who struck an overall deal with Hulu in 2020 and who is now president of Freeform. Other EPs are Rashida Jones, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, and Danielle Henderson, who will showrun.

It’s from Onyx Collective.

The series follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The book was published by Atria/Simon & Schuster last year. The Other Black Girl is based on Harris’ time working at the Penguin Random House-owned publisher.

Duncan left Netflix in 2018, where she was a senior creative executive. In addition to working on Orange Is The New Black and Narcos, she worked with filmmakers including Spike Lee, Baz Luhrmann, The Wachowskis and Justin Simien. Prior to that, she produced the pilot for Amazon’s Bosch and worked at AMC, where she developed The Killing, Rubicon, and the sci-fi miniseries The Prisoner. She joined Freeform in 2020, a month after she struck the deal with Hulu.