Hulu Nabs ‘Phony’ Comedy From ‘Marcel The Shell’s Nick Paley With Big Commitment; Drew Goddard To EP

EXCLUSIVE: In a six-way bidding war, Hulu has landed Phony, a half-hour project from Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-writer Nick Paley. Hulu would not comment, but I hear the project, which has been laid off at ABC Signature, has received a script-to-series commitment with a big, seven-figure penalty. ABC Signature-based Drew Goddard, writer of The Martian and creator of Marvel’s Daredevil series, is joining as an executive producer.

Written by Paley, Phony is a coming-of-age mystery described as Freaks and Geeks trapped in The Twilight Zone. It follows Sonny, a popular high school kid who wakes up after a strange car accident and discovers his mom has been replaced by an impostor.

Paley executive produces with Charlie Alderman as well as Goddard and Sarah Esberg through Goddard’s ABC Signature-based Goddard Textiles production company.

Paley made his feature writing debut with 2021 indie breakout Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, which he co-penned with the film’s director Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate based a series of shorts written by Slate and Fleischer Camp. He is repped by Range Media Partners.

Goddard recently served as director and executive produced on NBC’s acclaimed high-concept comedy The Good Place. He is repped by UTA.