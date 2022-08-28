How To Watch The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Pee Wee Herman’s memorable opening line, “Heard any good jokes lately?” Kanye West’s grabbing the mic from Taylor Swift. The kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna.

Some of pop culture’s most memorable moments have happened during MTV’s annual Video Music Awards, which is reason enough to tune in this evening to the annual ceremony.

Since 1984, the VMA’s have been an annual must-see. And although music videos aren’t as big a part of the culture as they were back then, the show is still a major spotlight on the best in mainstream music.

Tonight’s show will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. and is set to air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The show will, of course, be broadcast on MTV. But viewers can also view it on the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network Pop, TVLand and VH1.

It will also be livestreamed on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and MTV.com.