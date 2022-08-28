Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

How To Watch The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty Images

Pee Wee Herman’s memorable opening line, “Heard any good jokes lately?” Kanye West’s grabbing the mic from Taylor Swift. The kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna.

Some of pop culture’s most memorable moments have happened during MTV’s annual Video Music Awards, which is reason enough to tune in this evening to the annual ceremony.

Since 1984, the VMA’s have been an annual must-see. And although music videos aren’t as big a part of the culture as they were back then, the show is still a major spotlight on the best in mainstream music.

Tonight’s show will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. and is set to air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The show will, of course, be broadcast on MTV. But viewers can also view it on the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network Pop, TVLand and VH1.

It will also be livestreamed on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and MTV.com.

The 2022 VMAs Pre-Show and red carpet will air live on MTV and will be viewable live on MTV’s Twitter account.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad