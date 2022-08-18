‘House Of The Dragon’ Final Trailer “Fire Will Reign” Released By HBO Ahead Of Premiere

We’re getting one last look at HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon ahead of its Sunday premiere.

Titled “Fire Will Reign” the promo begins with the voice of Viserys Targaryen: “The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear.” Viserys continues, “We are better defended… by whomever may dare to challenge us.” The clip concludes with the ominous warning from Viserys: “The threat of war looms.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Paddy Considine stars along with Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

Series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who serves as co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, who also directs. Martin, Condal, Sapochnik executive produce with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.

House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, August 21 at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the 10-episode season will debut weekly at the same time, leading up to the finale on October 23.

Watch the trailer above.