‘House Of The Dragon’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

HBO has given House of the Dragon an early renewal for Season 2.

The renewal announced Friday follows stellar ratings for the premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel series. House of the Dragon debuted Sunday, August 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The first episode has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., based on a combination of Nielsen and first-party data.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine stars along with Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2.”

The series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who serves as co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, who also directs. Martin, Condal, Sapochnik executive produce with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.