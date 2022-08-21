‘House Of The Dragon’ Launch Unites The Houses Of Warner Bros. Discovery In Final Push

What’s that, you say? There’s a new show about dragons on HBO tonight?

Unless you’ve been held in extreme isolation recently, you’re likely aware that House of the Dragon bows tonight on the cable channel and its streaming companion, HBO Max. But even with a purported $100 million marketing campaign behind tonight’s launch of the Game of Thrones prequel, the Warner Bros. Discovery family is leaving nothing to chance.

Thus, they’ve enlisted the shows under the WBD purview to create banners for their “houses” to help drive awareness of tonight’s debut. That’s in hopes of reaching the one or two people who remain oblivious to the cultural force of nature about to hit.

A few of the selections:

Join House Perk as we raise our banner to celebrate the premiere of House of the Dragon. Streaming tonight at 9PM on @HBOMax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/GHK6GQRtNE — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) August 21, 2022

Join us as we raise our House Potter banner to celebrate the premiere of House of the Dragon. Streaming tonight at 9PM on @HBOMax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/G6xMrGWgIz — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) August 21, 2022

Join House Wayne as we raise our banner to celebrate the premiere of House of the Dragon. Streaming tonight at 9PM on @HBOMax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/NXhLhj11rf — Batman (@Batman) August 21, 2022

Join House Shark as we raise our banner to celebrate the premiere of House of the Dragon. Streaming Tonight at 9PM on @HBOMax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ouuqgsPFX1 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) August 21, 2022

Join House Bowden as we raise our banner to celebrate the premiere of House of the Dragon.



Streaming Tonight at 9PM on @HBOMax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/O5yCdEyfMA — The Flight Attendant on HBO Max (@FlightAttendant) August 21, 2022

Join House Box Office as we raise our banner to celebrate the premiere of House of the Dragon. Streaming tonight at 9 pm ET on @hbomax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/WgE1m5aRwg — HBO (@HBO) August 21, 2022

Are you part of House Roy or not? House of the Dragon is streaming tonight at 9PM on @HBOMax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/vs0xJ3goBn — Succession (@succession) August 21, 2022

Join House Fieri as we raise our banner to celebrate the premiere of House of the Dragon!! Streaming Tonight at 9PM on @hbomax. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/EZ44Cs5J9u — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 21, 2022