‘House Of The Dragon’ Becomes Most-Watched European HBO/HBO Max Premiere In History

Games of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has become the most watched HBO/HBO Max TV or film premiere in Europe in the network’s history.

According to HBO Max, Sunday night’s opening episode was “by far the biggest launch and the number of viewers exceeded all expectations,” although the outfit did not provide ratings numbers. While HBO Max confirms numbers in the U.S., the streamer is yet to do so in Europe.

The first episode of House of the Dragon went live on HBO Max in 21 European countries across the Nordics, Netherlands, Central Eastern Europe and Iberia at 3am CET (6pm PT) on Monday morning.

In the U.S., the show was watched by 10M people on Sunday night, also becoming the largest audience for any new original series on HBO.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the 10-part series, which will premiere over the coming nine Mondays, is set 200 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of the House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

It has launched with huge premiere in Amsterdam and London over the past month, attended by its major stars.