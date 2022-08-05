‘House Of Dragons’ Star Matt Smith Admits Sex Sells, But He’s Not Buying

Matt Smith has a take on HBO’s House of Dragons that reminds one of an old West End stage play and film, to wit: “No Sex Please, We’re British.”

Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen on the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series, said in a Rolling Stone interview that he wondered at times if the many sex scenes he filmed were necessary.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’” Smith said. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

Smith didn’t hesitate when asked his personal opinion on the number of sex scenes he was involved in.

“Yeah – slightly too much, if you ask me,” he said.

Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has previously indicated that House of Dragons would not shy away from the rawness that marked its predecessor, Game of Thrones.