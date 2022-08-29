‘Horrorscope’: Larsen Thompson & Olwen Fouéré Board Horror From Screen Gems And Alloy Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Larsen Thompson (The Midnight Club) and Olwen Fouéré (The Northman) have joined the cast of the upcoming film Horrorscope, from Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment. The actors join an ensemble which also includes Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González and Wolfgang Novogratz, as previously announced.

The film based on Alloy’s same-name novel penned by Nicholas Adams follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read, and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal or can they change what’s written in the stars?

Details as to Thompson and Fouéré’s roles are being kept under wraps. But Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen wrote the script and will direct, in their feature debut, with production set to kick off this fall. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton are producing through Alloy, along with Scott Glassgold of Ground Control, with Cohen and Halberg serving as exec producers. Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar and Lariah Perara are overseeing the project for Screen Gems.

Thompson most recently wrapped a recurring role in Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s Netflix series The Midnight Club, after appearing as the titular lead in Bobby Roth’s feature drama, Pearl. She first made waves as a dancer in a viral fan video for Beyoncé’s hit “Run the World (Girls)” and has also appeared in official music videos for Børns’ “American Money,” P!nk’s “Beautiful Trauma,” Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” and The Weeknd x Maluma’s “Hawái”. Thompson has additionally served as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera, among many others.

Fouéré most recently appeared in Robert Eggers’ The Northman and has also been seen in films like David Blue Garcia’s recent take on Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Netflix, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the Nicolas Cage starrer Mandy, Michael Pearce’s Beast, Neasa Hardiman’s Sea Fever and Stephen Fingleton’s The Survivalist. She’ll next appear in Trevor Murphy and Laoisa Sexton’s drama The Ulysses Project and Jon Keeyes’ thriller The Last Girl with Alice Eve, Antonio Banderas and Shelley Hennig.

Thompson is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Fouéré by United Agents in the UK.