Horror Thriller ‘Alone In The Dark’ Starring Novi Brown & Terrell Carter Set At Tubi

EXCLUSIVE: Sistas alumna Novi Brown and Terrell Carter (Empire) are set to star in horror thriller Alone In The Dark, a Tubi original movie set for premiere on Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service in October.

Directed by Brant Daugherty, and co-written by Daugherty and wife, Kimberly Daugherty (A Christmas Movie Christmas), who also appears in the movie, Alone In The Dark revolves around a recent divorcée under house arrest who must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings.

Brown plays Bri Collins, a recent divorcée who is under house arrest due to her ex-husband’s crimes. As she begins to feel stalked in her own home, she hires a personal bodyguard named Xavier at her friend’s recommendation and works with him to take down her stalker.

Carter portrays Xavier Johnson, a personal security guard searching for his missing sister when he is hired by Bri to protect her from her mysterious stalker and reveal their identity. Bonded by their need to uncover the truth, Xavier and Bri develop feelings for one another as chaos ensues.

Alone In The Dark is part of Tubi’s ramp-up in original programming following its acquisition by Fox Corp. in 2020. The streaming service revealed at its NewFronts presentation in May that it planned on adding 100 new film and TV titles over the next year as viewership continues to rise.

Cast also includes Christopher Bencomo and Malcolm Goodwin.

The film is executive produced by Marianne C. Wunch (A Job to Die For), Larry Grimaldi (The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay), Hannah Pillemer (Stay Awake), and Fernando Szew (Rounding) from MarVista Entertainment, with David Sweeney (In A Relationship). Co-Executive producing are Brant Daugherty and Kimberly Daugherty, with Megan Ellstrom (Friend Request) from MarVista Entertainment. Autumn Federici (Tow) and Jake Helgren (Tow) produce under their The Ninth House banner.

Brown is best known for her role as Sabrina Hollins in Sistas, now its fourth season on BET. Brown’s other credits include NCIS, and Thembi Banks’ short film Baldwin Beauty from producer Paul Feig, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. She’s repped by Fictious and Newhouse.

Known for his performance as Warren Hall/Dubois on Fox’s Empire, Carter first made his film debut in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, performing the Gospel hit “Father Can You Hear Me.” His other credits include Think Like A Man Too, and USA’s Shooter. He’ll soon be seen in the new Netflix series From Scratch, opposite Zoe Saldana and Keith David. Carter is repped by TalentWorks and Silver Lining Entertainment.