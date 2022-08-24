Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 Takes Over Movie Jurisdiction Of New Mexico Local 492

Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 has been granted the film and TV jurisdiction of Teamsters Local 492 in New Mexico following an investigation by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and an audit of Local 492’s financial records. Effective immediately, Local 492 members working in the motion picture industry will become members of Local 399.

The dramatic move comes after IBT investigators were sent to New Mexico in May “due to significant member concerns around the referral rules and financial structure for New Mexico Movie Teamsters,” Local 399 leader Lindsay Dougherty said in a notification to members of both locals. “It was ultimately recommended that due to the findings from the audit, Teamsters Local 492 should no longer hold the jurisdiction to represent Teamsters in the motion picture industry. The recommendation was taken to a vote by the General Executive Board to not only remove the jurisdiction from Local 492, but, effective immediately, those in the motion picture industry in New Mexico would be transferred to Teamsters Local 399. Local 399 will now be the new representative of these members.”

Dougherty, who is Local 399’s secretary-treasurer, Director of the Teamsters Motion Picture Division, and an IBT Western Region Vice President, is also a member of the IBT executive board, but recused herself from the vote to avoid any conflict of interest. She was also a member IBT president Sean O’Brien’s slate that took control of the Teamsters in March.

“I am very aware that this decision has the potential to cause a lot of questions and concerns,” Dougherty wrote in her notice. “This decision however does not impact our current Local 399 members on the Industry Experience Roster, nor will it jeopardize the access to work as our members currently have. This solely has to do with the representation New Mexico Teamsters are all entitled to. We are working alongside Teamsters Local 492 representatives to make this transition as smooth, effective and transparent as possible.”

Local 399, she noted, “has long preserved jurisdiction in the 13 Western States, which our ‘Black Book’ Agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers covers. Our members have historically followed their work when hired in Los Angeles to work on distant location. Local 399 members have been able to bring their expertise, professionalism and comradery to each and every production whether within Los Angeles or on distant location… I want to be very clear that nothing has negatively impacted or weakened our jurisdiction that we have preserved for decades.”

Noting that she’s currently in New Mexico, Dougherty wrote that she’ll be there all week visiting shows, talking to members and preparing for a membership meeting with New Mexico movie Teamsters later in the week. Joining her there are Joshua Staheli, Local 399’s business agent, recording secretary and Western Region Motion Picture Division representative; and Ron Schwab, assistant director to the Teamster’s Motion Picture Division. “We will be spending this next week working to figure out the logistics of this transfer of membership,” she wrote. “I know our current 399 members will welcome our new New Mexico Teamsters with solidarity and respect.”

This, she wrote, is “What we currently know”:

• Effective immediately, Teamsters Local 492 members working in the Motion Picture Industry will become Local 399 Members.

• The operation of production work in New Mexico will remain the same. This resolution will in no way alter or impact our Local 399 ‘Black Book’ Agreement, the jurisdiction, working conditions and current roster processes remain the same.

• New Mexico Teamsters will be involved in the development and enlisted to vote on a process of referral rules and a fair seniority system for only those based in New Mexico.

• Their seniority system will remain separate and apart from our Los Angeles Industry Experience Roster. To be clear, New Mexico will have its own roster that is not tied to the Industry Experience Roster that is followed in Los Angeles.

• We are committed to working together with Local 492 to ensure this process is done quickly, efficiently and with the respect each and every Teamster member deserves.

• We believe this change of representation to be positive. I take great pride in the 399 way of representation, support and commitment to strong contracts and enforcement. I believe this move will only strengthen the reach and power of Teamsters Local 399 members. We are well equipped to support any and all members in this industry.

• We are committed to represent each and every Local 399 member equally with the utmost dignity and respect.

“To help address member questions and provide an update after we have concluded our week in New Mexico,” Dougherty wrote, “we are planning to host a virtual 399 Jurisdiction Town Hall on Zoom. This will be a time for current Local 399 members to hear an update, get questions answered and share any concerns.”