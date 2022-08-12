Helen Hoehne Re-Elected As HFPA President As Golden Globes Org Vies For Award Show’s Return On NBC

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the re-election of Helen Hoehne to another term as President by an overwhelming margin.

Hoehne’s tenure as President has marked a significant period in the history of the HFPA, as the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes has looked to make the “transformational change” necessary to get back into the industry’s good graces. Since August of last year, the org has revised its bylaws and welcomed the addition of external members into its governance for the first time, also filling out its ranks to achieve the the largest and most diverse membership class in its history. The HFPA has also adopted a Code of Conduct, along with mandatory diversity, harassment and sensitivity training for all members.

An HFPA member since 2004, Hoehne served on the Board of Directors from 2012-19 and was elected Vice President in 2020 before rising to her post as President.

“I am humbled and truly grateful to be re-elected,” said Hoehne. “This is a vote of confidence in the changes we have made and the course we have charted in moving the HFPA forward with its reforms towards greater diversity, integrity, and transparency. I am optimistic about our future and the future of the Golden Globes®, as well as the impact we hope to have in using this platform to continue our philanthropic efforts.”

Hoehne began her journalistic career as a correspondent for Bauer Media Group, writing for various publications in Germany including national magazines such as Instyle and Empire, as well as Swiss Airlines magazine. She currently serves as U.S. correspondent for TV Movie magazine, and is a regular contributor on German television channels RTL and ProSieben.

A group of entertainment journalists initially founded as the as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association in 1943, the HFPA became the subject of scrutiny after a 2021 exposé in the LA Times revealed that it counted not a single Black person among its members, also examining claims of self-dealing and other “ethical lapses” within the organization. The revelations saw major companies including Netflix and Amazon join celebrities and industry publicists in cutting ties with the organization which vowed to reform.

While NBC had long served as the network for the HFPA’s flagship award show the Golden Globes prior to the fallout of last year, they scrapped plans for a 2022 ceremony in the aftermath, leaving the future of the awards show up in the air. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the network said at the time. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

While claims of a firming up of plans for that 2023 ceremony emerged on Tuesday, a well-placed source told us then that the broadcast is “not a done deal.”