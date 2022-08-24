‘Hellraiser’ Reimagining From ‘The Night House’ Director David Bruckner Gets Hulu Premiere Date & Teaser

Hulu has announced that its reimagining of the 1987 horror classic Hellraiser will debut exclusively on the streamer in the U.S., as part of its annual “Huluween” celebration of fright-filled content, on October 7. (Watch the first teaser for the new film, unveiled today by Hulu, above.)

The original film, which introduced horror fans to the iconic monster known as Pinhead, watches as a woman comes upon the newly resurrected, partially formed body of her brother-in-law. She then starts killing for him to revitalize his body, so that he can escape the demonic beings that have been pursuing him after he himself made his way out of their sadistic underworld. Clive Barker directed the pic from his own script, which was itself based on his 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, with Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, Andrew Robinson, Sean Chapman, Robert Hines, Doug Bradley, Nicholas Vince, Simon Bamford, Grace Kirby and Oliver Smith starring.

1987’s Hellraiser grossed over $14M worldwide and spurred the release of nine sequels.

In Hulu’s reimagining from director David Bruckner (The Night House), a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

The ensemble cast includes Odessa A’zion (Grand Army), Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Brandon Flynn (Ratched), Aoife Hinds (The Long Call), Jason Liles (Stereoscope), Yinka Olorunnife (The Transporter), Selina Lo (Boss Level), Zachary Hing (Halo), Kit Clarke (Leonardo), Goran Visnjic (The Boys) and Hiam Abbass (Succession).

A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film reunites Bruckner with screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, writer-producer David S. Goyer and producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020’s The Night House, along with producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and executive producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan serve as co-producers.