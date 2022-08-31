‘Heartstopper’ Breakout Yasmin Finney To Lead Yungblud Short Film ‘Mars’

EXCLUSIVE: Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney is leading Mars, the upcoming short film based on a song by Yungblud.

Finney, who is also featuring in Russell T Davies’ regenerated Doctor Who, will play Charlie Acaster, a teenager who has only ever wanted to live a normal existence but an extraordinary night makes her reassess what truly matters.

Universal Music Group-backed My Life as a Rolling Stone producer Mercury Studios is producing alongside Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry indie Interscope Films, while Mercury is also distributing as the project prepares for premiere at a major film festival later this year. Award-winning playwright Chris Bush is writer and Abel Rubinstein is director.

Set in the North of England and shot in Blackpool, Mars is based on the Yungblud song, which is inspired by a young fan the British singer met on tour. Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, is also producing alongside Cat Marshall, and Stefan Demetriou. The singer has previously tried his hand at acting, starring in Disney Channel musical drama The Lodge and one episode of ITV soap Emmerdale, but this is his first movie production.

Landing Finney was a coup. She broke out as 18-year-old trans schoolgirl Elle Argent in Netflix’s hit romcom Heartstopper and will soon join Doctor Who opposite Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

“Yasmin is a striking performer,” said Rubinstein. “She has the ability to tell a whole story with a single look. She utterly embodied the character of Charlie whilst also bringing so much more.”

Yungblud previously described Mars as reflecting how his art “makes people feel like they can be undeniably themselves, whoever they are – and with this project we’re turning that message up to 11.” The production committed to securing on and off-screen talent from the trans, non-binary and wider LGBTQ community.