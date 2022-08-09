HCA TV Awards Reveals Hosts & Virtuoso Award Winner

Comedian Tig Notaro and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) will serve as hosts for The Hollywood Critics Association TV awards Aug. 13-14 at the Beverly Hilton.

Sloan will emcee on night one, which will focus on broadcast & cable categories, while Notaro will host night two for the streaming categories. The HCA TV Awards will be live-streamed both nights on the HCA’s Official YouTube Channel and via the HCA App, which is available to download on Apple TV and Roku.

Mandy Moore (This is Us) will be honored with this year’s Virtuoso Award on August 13. The Virtuoso Award is presented to an individual who has cultivated the industry with their talent that expands well beyond a singular role.

“Over the past two decades, Mandy Moore has transformed from a pop superstar to an actress to a director,” says HCA Founder, Scott Menzel. “Moore’s talent is undeniable, and her work on This is Us solidifies that as she was able to combine all of her talents within this final chapter that included a multifaceted performance that left millions around the world in tears.”

The HCA presenters include Alfonso Herrera, Ana de la Reguera, Anjali Bhimani, Arden Cho, Auli’i Cravalho, Ayo Edebiri, Brett Goldstein, Carl Anthony Payne II, Celina Smith, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Danny Pudi, Dichen Lachman, Diggy Simmons, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Garret Dillahunt, Genevieve Angelson, Hannah Waddingham, Iliza Shlesinger, Jake Borelli, James Lance, Jaren Lewison, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jennifer Morrison, Jen Tullock, Johnny Sibilly, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Kaitlyn Dever, Karen Pittman, Kevin McKidd, Martha Kelly, Martha Plimpton, Mark Proksch, Maxim Baldry, MeKai Curtis, Michael Mando, Michelle Visage, Milo Ventimiglia, Nico Santos, Paul Walter Hauser, Robin Thede, Sam Richardson, Toheeb Jimoh, Tom Ellis, and Zach Gilford.

The Hollywood Critics Association has also partnered with Petco Love and Big Love Animal Rescue to turn the ceremony into a two-night rescue animal adoption event. Both nights, there will be a designated Petco Love step and repeat with rescue dogs and puppies.

“We hope to shine a spotlight on shelter dogs and help a few of them find their forever homes,” adds HCA Co-Founder, Ashley Menzel. “When you rescue a dog, they are forever grateful. Dogs know you saved them and they share their love unconditionally every single day. We are so glad to be hosting this adoption event as it is a cause that is very near and dear to our hearts.”

The Hollywood Critics Association is a national critics organization founded on the principles of diversity and inclusion. The 2022 HCA TV Awards will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media.